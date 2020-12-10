Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate water supply scheme in Aurangabad on December 12

"The scheme will cover every area of the city and serve for 90,000 tap connections and will include 49 elevated reservoirs and four ground reservoirs," Desai said while addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Along with this scheme, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the memorial formed in the memory of his father Late Balasaheb Thackeray, along with 152 crore road works in the city which will connect 23 roads.

Desar also assured that there would be no lack of funds as far as city development projects were concerned. The inauguration will also be attended by State ministers Eknath Shinde, Abdul Sattar and Subhash Desai at the Garware stadium.