Maha Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flags off 26 new e-buses

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with state minister of environment and tourism, Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the 26 newly procured electric buses of The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Friday.

The buses were procured under the Central government's FAME India scheme last month from Tata Motors.

Presently there are 72 buses in the BEST fleet, among which 66 are wetleased and the remaining six buses are owned by the undertaking. BEST has also procured these 26 new buses from the Tata motors under wet lease.

These buses are emission free and are air-conditioned. A senior official of the undertaking informed this buses will be presently used in medium routes and after full scale resumption of local trains, some of these buses will be pressed on short feeder routes.