Uddhav Thackeray Records Statement Via Video Conferencing In 17-Year-Old Defamation Case, Denies Allegations

Uddhav Thackeray records his statement via video conferencing in the 17-year-old defamation case as the trial nears its final stage. | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday recorded his statement through video conferencing before a Kalyan court in connection with a 17-year-old criminal defamation case, asserting that he had neither defamed anyone nor committed any offence and had been falsely implicated in the matter.

The statement was recorded under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a stage of the trial that enables an accused to personally explain the circumstances and evidence presented against them.

Statement Recorded

Advocate Ashok Jagdale, appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction, said the court put around 30 questions to Thackeray during the proceedings. Responding to the queries, Thackeray denied all allegations, maintaining that he had not defamed the complainant and that the case against him was baseless.

Jagdale said the matter has not yet reached the stage of final arguments. The court is expected to record the statement of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through video conferencing on Thursday under Section 313 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, co-accused Anand Paranjpe and Ramakant Deolekar are scheduled to appear before the court in person to record their statements under the same provision.

Trial Nears Final Stage

According to the defence counsel, the prosecution has already examined 10 witnesses, including two investigating officers, panch witnesses and other material witnesses during the course of the trial. The original complainant has since passed away, and the proceedings are continuing on the basis of the evidence already placed on record.

With the recording of statements of all the accused nearing completion, the case is now entering its final phase. Once the examination under Section 313 of the CrPC is concluded, the court will hear final arguments from both sides before reserving the matter for judgment.

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The defamation case, which has remained pending for nearly 17 years, is now approaching its conclusion after a prolonged legal process. The outcome of the trial is expected after the completion of the remaining procedural formalities and final submissions by the prosecution and the defence.

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