Uddhav Thackeray, Opposition Criticise Maharashtra Budget As Debt-Driven And Devoid Of Relief For Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Opposition parties on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government over the state budget Presented by CM Devendra Fadanvis on Friday in the state assembly, alleging that it offers little relief to common citizens and focuses largely on infrastructure projects that benefit contractors.

Reacting strongly, Uddhav Thackeray said the budget creates an illusion of development but fails to deliver anything tangible for ordinary people. He claimed the financial statement contains concrete plans for contractors, while common citizens have been given only “empty assurances”.

Thackeray criticised the government for presenting what he described as a debt-driven budget despite the state’s fragile financial condition. According to him, the exercise was akin to “celebrating Diwali with borrowed money”. He also questioned the government’s claims regarding farm loan relief, saying the promise of clearing farmers’ land records does not reflect the ground reality.

Referring to the farm loan waiver implemented during the previous government led by him, Thackeray said it was carried out in a time-bound manner without complicated conditions regarding eligibility. Farmers only needed to visit the designated centres twice to complete the process, he said. He added that although an incentive amount could not be distributed later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process had begun when the government was subsequently toppled.

The former chief minister also pointed out that the budget does not mention the promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women under the “Ladki Bahin” scheme. He alleged that while detailed provisions have been made for infrastructure and highway projects, there are no concrete measures for farmers, labourers, women and the working class. “This is a deceptive budget that shows a mirage of development but will make no difference to the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He further raised concerns about environmental issues, alleging that large-scale tree cutting is being carried out in the name of development while the government simultaneously talks about planting 300 crore trees. “Before making such announcements, the government should first show where the land for such massive plantation exists,” he said, adding that environmental protection cannot be ensured through promises alone.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, also criticised the budget, calling it a “shower of words and figures” intended to mislead the public. He remarked that the government appears to have “conducted a wedding today while promising a child only in 2047,” in reference to long-term projections highlighted in the budget.

Wadettiwar further argued that the budget appears to be designed primarily for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with most projects concentrated in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Thane. He alleged that the rest of Maharashtra, particularly rural and remote districts like Nandurbar, has been largely ignored. According to him, the budget lacks clarity on key sectors such as irrigation, education and healthcare.

He also raised concerns about the state’s growing debt burden. When the Congress left power in 2014, Maharashtra’s debt stood at Rs2.9 lakh crore, he said, claiming that the figure has increased significantly since then. “This government is pushing Maharashtra into a debt trap and the financial balance of the state has collapsed,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Shashikant Shinde, state president of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), described the budget as “highly misleading”. He criticised the government for showcasing dreams for the next two decades in a one-year budget while neglecting the rural economy. According to him, the financial plan appears tailored more for industrialists and contractors than for the broader population of the state.

The budget for the year 2026–27, presented by the Mahayuti government on Friday, has left out minority communities, with not a single new announcement for them, said Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh.

