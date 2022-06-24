Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack on Eknath Shinde, rebel Sena MLAs: Highlights | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a scathing attack on rebel Eknath Shinde and the other MLAs campaigning in Guwahati.

Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today where he said that he has left the CM's official residence 'Varsha' but not the "will to fight".

"I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," Thackeray said during his virtual address at the meeting.

"The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight," he added.

Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

"I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said.

"If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb & Shiv Sena's names," he added.

Thackeray further said that anybody in the party is free to leave. "You want to take my MLAs? Take them. You can take leaves, flowers, and fruits, but not the roots. Till the time the tree is intact, I’m not worried," he said.

Meanwhile, another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande today joined the camp of rebel MLAs led by Shinde. With this, Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 38 Sena MLAs.

