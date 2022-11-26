Uddhav Thackeray launches a frontal attack on CM Eknath Shinde & BJP

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a frontal attack on his former colleague and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and former ally BJP for their demeaning silence and inaction despite farmers plight, repeated insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the Governor BS Koshyari, flight of industries to Gujarat and other states and more importantly Karnataka government’s claim over villages and cities from Maharashtra.

Thackeray at a well attended farmers rally at Chikhli in Buldhana district, lashed out at Shinde and 39 other rebel legislators terming them traitors who betrayed the party despite giving love, affection and party tickets.

Thackeray urged the farmers not to commit suicides

Thackeray urged the farmers not to commit suicides despite facing all odds while expressing his party’s full support to weather the present crisis. Thackeray’s rally coincided with Shinde camp legislator’s visit to Guwahati to fulfil vow to the Goddess Kamakhya.

On the other hand, Thackeray claimed that BJP has become a party of imported persons. Is BJP a party or a flea market (choir bazaar)? Nothing will be left for themselves, so they are stealing everything from outside.

So, I am asking the 40 redas (rebels) that if they still have manhood left in them, they should publicly say that they will not contest elections on BJP ticket.

The Mindhe (rebel) group wants Balasaheb Thackeray's name and face, Shiv Sena's name, and Modi's blessings, so where is your hard work and where is your Hindutva?’’he asked amid cheers and slogan shouting from the participants.

Buldhana is the birthplace of Jijamata

‘’Buldhana is the birthplace of Jijamata (mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) and , Shivaji Maharaj is our god. But our Chhatrapati is being insulted continuously. Industries coming to Maharashtra are being diverted there for Gujarat elections as they (BJP) want to win Gujarat elections. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai also has claimed Solapur and Akkalkot. Karnataka also has elections next year. So they will not hesitate to divide Maharashtra too,’’ claimed Thackeray who was accompanied by party’s host of leaders including party MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Vinayak Raut, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve and and former minister Chandrakant Khaire.

We will have to march ahead after seeking blessings from Jijau

‘’If the treachery has to be crushed, we will have to march ahead after seeking blessings from Jijau,’’ he said.

He targeted the Shinde Fadnavis government saying that ‘’Mindhe Chief Minister will stick his tail in and say straight, we want to give 40 villages, let's give them.’’ He taunted

That the Prime Minister will give 100 villages to Maharashtra after taking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to India tomorrow.

Targeting the Governor BS Koshyari for his controversial comment that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is now an old ideal, Thackeray said ‘’The Mindhe government should have shown the courage to pack the Governor’s bag and send him back. When I was the Chief Minister, I could not tolerate the arrogance of the Governor. I have full respect for him as a Governor but I cannot respect what is hidden under his black hat.’’

He reminded that when VD Savarkar was insulted, the party did not tolerate it. However, the Shinde Fadnavis government has taken a soft stand despite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s insult by the Governor.

Read Also Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely to campaign for Uddhav-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai civic body poll