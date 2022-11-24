Uddhav Thackeray demands removal of Guv BS Koshyari; dares Eknath Shinde to resign over Karnataka border row | FPJ

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded his immediate removal.

Thackeray also dared Eknath Shinde to resign on the backdrop of the Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai laying claims on villages from Jat tehsil in Maharashtra. Thackeray later slammed Bommai and asked whether he has blessings for the same.

Jath (or Jat) is located in the Miraj sub-division of Sangli district that borders Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district had passed a resolution in the past seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis.

The decades-old border dispute over Belagavi (earlier Belgaum) between Maharashtra and Karnataka is in news again due to recent statements from both sides.

On Monday, Bommai had said he had formed a formidable legal team of senior lawyers to deal with the border dispute when it comes up in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government appointed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as nodal ministers to coordinate with the state's legal team regarding the pending court case.