Uddhav Thackeray blames Centre for delay in transfer of railway land needed to start Dharavi redevelopment project

Thackeray blames Centre for delays in transfer of railway lands needed to start Dharavi redevelopment

Admits that slum rehabilitation projects are being implemented at snail’s pace and govt will give a push for its completion

Makes a case for systematic development of Central government lands situated in Mumbai

300 homes to be provided to legislators in Mumbai

State govt to implement amnesty schemes for the completion of stalled slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai

Mumbai: Even when the tug of war between Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the Centre is underway over the transfer of Kanjurmarg land for Metro 3 car shed and delays in land acquisition for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday yet against targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre for delays in the implementation of much-debated Dharavi redevelopment project which has been stalled for last 17 years. ‘’Even though the state government is making all efforts for the project development, it has not gained momentum due to lack of transfer of land by railways yet,’’ he noted.

Although the state government has paid Rs 800 crore but the railways have yet to transfer 45 acres of land to the state which is needed for the Dharavi redevelopment project. Thackeray in his speech during the ongoing budget session after his recovery from spine surgery said the state government has some plans but they cannot be implemented as they are not in the state government’s jurisdiction.

"The Finance Minister has presented a budget that will accelerate the development of Maharashtra. My colleagues are working to determine the future of Mumbai, which bears the burden of the country's budget, including Maharashtra. Many people come to Mumbai to get food and clothes but do not have their own home to lean on after working all day. When the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power in 1995, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had suggested that the slum dwellers should get their rightful homes and started taking steps in that direction,’’ said Thackeray. He, however, noted that although the slum rehabilitation projects are being undertaken, they are progressing at snail's pace.

Thackeray said the development of Central lands in Mumbai should be done systematically.

Thackeray announced that the government will build 300 homes for legislators.

CM said the government will fast track the slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai. ‘’The government will probe into the loot by developments during the implementation of slum rehabilitation projects. The government has crafted a plan to boost the construction of homes. The redevelopment of BDD chawls has already started and the government will build hostels for women who come to the city for the purpose of education and employment,’’ he added.

Thackeray said through the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA), the government proposes to set an example of providing homes for the common man by addressing all issues. He added that the government has provided relief to the residents in service charges and non-agricultural tax. He announced that the government will announce an amnesty scheme for the completion of stalled rehabilitation projects in Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:28 PM IST