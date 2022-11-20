Uddhav Thackeray asks Shiv Sainiks to register 50,000 members each from assembly segment in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts | File Photo

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently involved in rebuilding the party after a split following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 legislators, in a bid to increase its presence in Western Maharashtra, has asked the Shiv Sainiks to step up the membership drive ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections and the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

At the meeting with the prominent leaders, he asked them to register 50,000 members each in every assembly segment of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts which are predominantly dominated by NCP and Congress. His directive came after party legislators and officer bearers from these districts defected to the Shinde camp.

Mr Thackeray discussed the preparations for strengthening the party organisation for the upcoming elections and emphasised the need to focus on the membership drive.

A leader at the meeting said they have been asked to register 50,000 members from each assembly constituency. ‘’The upcoming elections are likely to be held without the bow and arrow symbol and therefore the party chief asked to reach out to the voters with the new symbol flaming torch,’’ he noted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Kolhapur District Chief Mr Sanjay Pawar and another senior leader Mr Vijay Devane attended this meeting. He told Mr Thackeray that senior leaders sought recommendations from local leaders to revive the party.

Further, Mr Thackeray has asked the leaders to identify probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from these districts.

Mr Thackeray has yet to digest the defection of party legislators’ including Mr Prakash Abitkar, former MLA Mr Rajesh Kshirsagar, associate member Mr Rajendra Patil and MPs Mr Sanjay Mandlik and Mr Dhairyasheel Mane.

