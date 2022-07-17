e-Paper Get App

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to meet? Here's what Shiv Sena leader Deepali Sayed said

Sayed also claimed that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are mediating the upcoming meeting between Thackeray and Shinde.

Updated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
Marathi actress and Shiv Sena leader Deepali Sayed has claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray have agreed to meet and resolve differences between them. She also claimed that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are mediating the upcoming meeting between Thackeray and Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, Sayed wrote in Marathi, "I am glad to know that the meeting of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will happen in the next two days keeping in mind the sentiments of shiv sainiks. Shinde understood the feelings of the sainiks and Thackeray accepted them with a large heart in his role as the family head. Some BJP leaders are mediating for this meeting."

Interestingly, she has tagged BJP leaders Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde in her tweet, along with Thackeray and Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said was not aware of any such development.

"I am not aware of any such development (any meeting between Uddhav and Shinde). I am a very small worker in the party," Raut said.

Who is Deepali Sayed?

Sayed is a popular Marathi actress. She had joined Shiv Sena in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in the Thane district.

In 2014, she had fought from the Ahmednagar district on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket but lost.

Another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as 11 Shiv Sena corporators in MBMC join Eknath Shinde's camp
