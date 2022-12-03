e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUddhav Thackeray advocates for a few selection criteria for candidates for the Governor's post

Uddhav Thackeray advocates for a few selection criteria for candidates for the Governor's post

Thackeray has already demanded Governor's resignation, as Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over Governor BS Koshyari’s controversial remarks that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of older days, the Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray made a strong case for the fixation of some criteria for the selection of persons for the post of state governors. 

‘’A governor is the representative of the President of India and there should be some criteria on who can be appointed to such a post. I demand such rules be framed,"he said.

Thackeray, who has already demanded Koshyari’s resignation, said that the Governor has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari allows withdrawal of 12 MLC nominees proposed by MVA
article-image

Moreover, A state minister (Mangal Prabhat Lodha) compared Eknath Shinde's 'betrayal' (rebellion in June that brought down the MVA government) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s miraculous escape from Agra, said Thackeray adding that 'such people continue to remain in office.'

He made a fresh appeal to people and citizens to join hands against those insulting the state and its icons. ‘’We will announce a programme in the coming days. We don't want to just limit ourselves to a Maharashtra bandh (shutdown),’’ he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh gets national awards for work towards empowering Divyangjan

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh gets national awards for work towards empowering Divyangjan

Uddhav Thackeray advocates for a few selection criteria for candidates for the Governor's post

Uddhav Thackeray advocates for a few selection criteria for candidates for the Governor's post

INS Mormugao: Indian Navy to commission the warship on Dec 18

INS Mormugao: Indian Navy to commission the warship on Dec 18

Karnataka Bhavan in Solapur: Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai; questions CM Eknath Shinde’s...

Karnataka Bhavan in Solapur: Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai; questions CM Eknath Shinde’s...

Mumbai: Credit war between BJP and Shiv Sena UBT over redevelopment of cess buildings

Mumbai: Credit war between BJP and Shiv Sena UBT over redevelopment of cess buildings