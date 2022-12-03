Uddhav Thackeray advocates for a few selection criteria for candidates for the Governor's post

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid raging controversy over Governor BS Koshyari’s controversial remarks that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of older days, the Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray made a strong case for the fixation of some criteria for the selection of persons for the post of state governors.

‘’A governor is the representative of the President of India and there should be some criteria on who can be appointed to such a post. I demand such rules be framed,"he said.

Thackeray, who has already demanded Koshyari’s resignation, said that the Governor has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Moreover, A state minister (Mangal Prabhat Lodha) compared Eknath Shinde's 'betrayal' (rebellion in June that brought down the MVA government) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s miraculous escape from Agra, said Thackeray adding that 'such people continue to remain in office.'

He made a fresh appeal to people and citizens to join hands against those insulting the state and its icons. ‘’We will announce a programme in the coming days. We don't want to just limit ourselves to a Maharashtra bandh (shutdown),’’ he added.