 Uddhav Thacekray Should Make His Stand Clear On His Help To Pakistan, Says BJP's Madhav Bhandari
The state party vice president also accused the former MVA government of massive corruption, and said Thackeray should reveal what were the demands made to the investors in projects, which were moved out of the state.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should make his stand clear on the fact that his actions have ultimately helped Pakistan by the virtue of Saudi Aramco choosing Gwadar as the location for their plant, state BJP Vice President Madhav Bhandari said on Wednesday.

Bhandari, who addressed a press conference at the state party headquarters on Wednesday, said that the white paper published by state government on the industrial projects gone out of Maharashtra has revealed several things and that Thackeray will have to answer the questions raised in the white paper.

“The white paper reveals how the projects had already made up mind to leave Maharashtra during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray. Hence, he will have to make his stand clear on the information revealed by the white paper,” Bhandari said.

Bhandari accuses MVA of corruption

Accusing the MVA government of massive corruption, Bhandari also said that Thackeray will have to reveal what were the demands made to the investors in projects like Foxcon, Airbus, Saffron and Bulk Drug which led them to opt out of the state.

“The fact that Uddhav Thackeray has not uttered a word on the topic even while the white paper was publised almost a week back indicates at the reason why the projects left Maharashtra,” Bhadair said.

The MVA leaders were levelling baseless charges against the MahaYuti government for past several days. But, the white paper has revealed how the projects were lost only due to the rampant corruption and inertia during the MVA rule, Bhandari said.

While raising the issue of the greenfield refinery project at Nanar, Bhandari asked what was the real purpose behind opposing the project? He also stated that due to transparent and speedy work culture brought in by the Maha Yuti administration, the industry has started returning to the state.

