 Uddhav Bloc Fake Shiv Sena: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Bloc Fake Shiv Sena: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde said the Mahayuti is committed to driving progress and prosperity across Maharashtra

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Uddhav Bloc Fake Shiv Sena: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday dubbed the party headed by Uddhav Thackeray “nakli” (duplicate), which is only interested in the property of the late Bal Thackeray. Addressing a gathering in Kalyan city in Thane district, Shinde said development is the main plank on which the Lok Sabha elections are being contested. Shinde’s son and sitting MP Shrikant Shinde is in the fray from the Kalyan constituency.

The CM said electing MPs from the NDA bloc is very crucial for the development of the country and economic growth. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that it (Shiv Sena-UBT) is nakli Shiv Sena, which is only interested in the property of Balasaheb [Thackeray],” Shinde said. He appealed to voters to support the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena led by him, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the BJP in the elections.

article-image

Shinde said the Mahayuti is committed to driving progress and prosperity across Maharashtra. He also said taking the support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray was justified for the development of the state. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had announced support for Mahayuti in his recent public rally in acknowledgement of the work done by Modi.

