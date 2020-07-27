Uddhav at the wheel? Ajit Pawar puts interesting birthday picture for Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is celebrating his 60th birthday today (July 27). Politicians across parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings.
"Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji's long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. "May you have good health and a long life," he wrote.
However, it was Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's 'interesting' birthday picture for Thackeray that has got the Twitter talking.
Pawar wrote, "Best wishes to the Hon. CM of Maharashtra, ShivSena Party President & Maha Vikas Aghadi Leader, Shri. Uddhav Thackeray ji. Wish you a healthy & long life," and posted a picture of the two on a vehicle with the NCP leader holding the steering.
The picture gains significance as in a recent interview with Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray said that the "three-wheeler" Maha Vikas Aghadi government's steering was in his hands. "The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," the CM had said.
Meanwhile, Twitter users pointed out the 'interesting' nature of the picture and its reference to Thackeray's interview. "Maharashtra CM in an interview mentioned that Govt rickshaw's handle is in his hands. Below photo posted by Dy. CM, if seen in that context, is very interesting then. Maharahstra politics is always interesting," a Twitter user wrote. "Ouch... After yesterday's steering wheel comment.. this is a rather telling picture," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
