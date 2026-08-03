UAE Freezes 'Desi Bling' Star Satish Sanpal's Assets In Money Laundering Probe

UAE authorities have ordered banks and financial institutions to freeze assets linked to ANAX Holding founder Satish Sanpal during a money laundering investigation | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The United Arab Emirates Financial Intelligence Unit (UAEFIU) has directed all banks, financial institutions and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) across the Emirates to immediately freeze funds, bank accounts, deposits, investments and safe deposit boxes linked to Dubai-based Indian-origin businessman Satish Sanpal, 41, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Sanpal, founder and chairman of Dubai-based ANAX Holding, gained international visibility after appearing alongside his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, in Netflix's reality docusoap Desi Bling, which chronicles the lavish lifestyles of affluent South Asians in the UAE. The businessman has now come under the scanner of UAE authorities, with regulators ordering sweeping restrictions on his financial assets and transactions pending further investigation.

Freeze Order Issued

The freezing directive, dated July 13, 2026, was accessed by The Free Press Journal. Issued under the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No. (10) of 2025 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Proliferation, the order mandates regulated entities to immediately freeze funds and assets while prohibiting withdrawals, transfers and other outbound financial transactions involving the named individual and associated corporate entities.

The order also covers four companies linked to Sanpal's business group — Anax Capital Asset Management Company Limited, Anax Capital Financial Markets LLC, Anax Holding FZCO and S S B Bazaar General Trading LLC. The companies are registered across key UAE regulatory jurisdictions, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Under the directive, all reporting entities have been instructed to enforce a freeze on outward transactions, withdrawals and transfers for an initial period of 30 days. However, incoming deposits and transfers may continue to ensure business operations remain functional. Account holders will not be permitted to move funds from the frozen accounts until the verification process is completed or further directions are issued by the competent authorities.

Business Profile

Satish Sanpal is an Indian-origin entrepreneur from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and the founder and chairman of Dubai-based ANAX Holding, a diversified business group with interests in real estate, hospitality, financial services and trading. Over the past decade, he has emerged as a prominent figure in Dubai's luxury business and hospitality sector, developing high-end residential and commercial projects while expanding into wealth management and financial services through companies operating under the ANAX brand.

Sanpal gained international recognition earlier this year after appearing alongside his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, in Netflix's reality docusoap Desi Bling. The series follows the lives of affluent South Asians living in the UAE and features Sanpal's luxury lifestyle, including his residence in the Burj Khalifa, a collection of high-end and hypercars, private events and business ventures. The show significantly raised his public profile beyond the business community.

Scope Of Investigation

According to the order, the action has been initiated in support of an ongoing money laundering investigation into financial transactions, corporate structures and virtual asset flows allegedly linked to Sanpal, his wife Tabinda Sanpal and their associated companies, including ANAX Holding and related entities.

The inclusion of virtual asset service providers (VASPs), such as cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallet operators and digital asset custodians, indicates that investigators are examining not only conventional banking transactions but also digital asset movements. Officials said such measures are increasingly being used in the UAE as cryptocurrencies become more widely used in sectors such as high-value real estate and cross-border investments.

Officials familiar with anti-money laundering procedures said provisional freezing orders are typically issued after financial intelligence units receive suspicious transaction reports (STRs), financial intelligence inputs or requests for international cooperation indicating a potential risk of asset dissipation, cross-border fund movement or money laundering. The initial 30-day freeze provides investigators with an opportunity to scrutinise financial records, verify the source of funds and determine whether the restrictions should be extended or converted into formal enforcement action.

Precautionary Measure

Under the UAE's anti-money laundering framework, such freezing orders are precautionary measures intended to preserve assets and prevent the movement or layering of funds while authorities scrutinise transaction histories and verify the legitimacy and origin of the assets.

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The order accessed by The Free Press Journal does not disclose the specific allegations against Sanpal or the companies named in the directive, nor does it indicate whether criminal charges have been filed. However, the sweeping nature of the restrictions — including their application to both traditional financial institutions and virtual asset service providers — underscores the UAE's increasing reliance on coordinated financial intelligence measures to investigate suspected money laundering and monitor complex cross-border financial networks.

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