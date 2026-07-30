ED Raids Mumbai, 3 Other Cities In Coimbatore Blast Terror-Funding Money Laundering Probe

ED carried out coordinated searches in Mumbai and three other cities as part of its money laundering probe linked to the 2022 Coimbatore blast | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 16 locations across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Mumbai as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged terror-funding network linked to the 2022 Coimbatore suicide bomb blast, officials said.

The Mumbai searches formed a key part of the multi-city operation. While the ED has not disclosed the exact premises or individuals searched in the city, officials said the searches are aimed at tracing whether the city's financial infrastructure was used in the alleged laundering of terror funds. The Mumbai premises are suspected to be linked to bank accounts, financial intermediaries, associates of the accused, shell entities, or persons suspected of handling or routing funds.

Multi-City Investigation

The searches are being conducted by the ED's Chennai Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation is based on multiple FIRs registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the blast that occurred near the Sangameshwarar Temple in Coimbatore in October 2022.

According to the ED, the explosion was allegedly carried out by Jamesha Mubeen, who died in the blast, along with other accused. The agency alleged that the attack was an ISIS-inspired terrorist act in which a modified Maruti car loaded with explosive substances was used.

The ED alleged that the accused generated funds for their terror-related activities through two principal methods. One of the principal methods allegedly involved a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate racket during the pandemic. Investigators claim the accused exploited public demand for vaccination certificates by issuing forged certificates to people who did not undergo vaccination, collecting money from each beneficiary. The proceeds generated through this illegal activity were allegedly diverted to finance the activities of the terror module.

Funding And Radicalisation Claims

The second alleged source of funding, according to the agency, involved donations and fraudulent investments linked to Kovai Arabic College, Coimbatore. The ED claimed that money was mobilised in the name of donations and investments into the institution. According to investigators, these funds were not merely used for educational purposes but also formed part of the financial network that sustained the accused and facilitated radicalisation activities. The agency alleges that the institution played a role in the radicalisation of certain youths who were later implicated in the terror conspiracy.

The investigation further revealed that 12 accused, including suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen, had attended online and offline sessions conducted by Kovai Arabic College. The ED alleges that these sessions were conducted under the guidance of Jameel Basha, identified as the promoter of the college. During these interactions, the accused were allegedly indoctrinated into Salafi-Jihadi ideology, after which they conspired to carry out the suicide attack near the Sangameshwarar Temple in Coimbatore in October 2022 in support of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS.

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Searches Continue

The ED said the searches are aimed at tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and identifying the financial network that supported the accused. Further details, including the outcome of the searches, are awaited.

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