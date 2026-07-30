ED Cracks Down On Dhanbad 'Coal Mafia', Detects ₹600 Crore Benami Assets During Multi-Location Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out one of its biggest crackdowns on the alleged illegal coal mining network in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, conducting simultaneous searches at more than 30 locations linked to coal traders and outsourcing contractors. During the operation, the agency reportedly uncovered assets worth over Rs 600 crore, froze Rs 160 crore in mutual fund investments and seized more than Rs 1.02 crore in unaccounted cash.

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The raids were conducted by the ED's Ranchi Zonal Office across Saraydhela, Katras, Jharia and Bank More areas of Dhanbad. Among those searched were prominent BCCL outsourcing contractor Lal Babu Singh (LB Singh) and coal trader Anil Goyal, along with their associates, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal coal mining, extortion and levy collection.

According to reports, investigators recovered ownership documents for more than 200 immovable properties, including plots, commercial complexes and mining shares. The agency estimates the value of these properties at over Rs 500-600 crore. Several digital devices and documents relating to multiple bank accounts were also seized during the searches.

Dhanbad, often referred to as India's "Black Diamond" city due to its coal reserves, has long witnessed allegations of illegal mining and coal syndicates. After the nationalisation of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in the 1970s, the region became synonymous with gang rivalries and coal mafia networks. In recent decades, outsourcing contractors allegedly replaced traditional strongmen, with investigators suspecting the emergence of organised networks involved in illegal extraction and financial irregularities.

The ED's latest action follows the Union Home Ministry's reported zero-tolerance policy against coal theft and illegal mining. Officials said the primary objective of the operation is to identify and attach properties allegedly acquired through proceeds of crime.