e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTwo Maharashtra IPS officers appointed to CBI

Two Maharashtra IPS officers appointed to CBI

Sudhir Hiremath, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer of the 2007 batch, and 2011 batch officer Manjunath Singe have been inducted to CBI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Follow us on

Two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Maharashtra cadre recently got inducted into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They are Sudhir Hiremath, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer of the 2007 batch, and 2011 batch officer Manjunath Singe. Hiremath has served as Deputy Commissioner Police in Pimpri Chinchwad and DIG with CID in Pune. Singe has served as Superintendent of Police (Palghar) and DCP in the Mumbai Police.

Read Also
Gujarat ATS foils attempt to frame IPS officials in rape case
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC fixes deep road cavity after MLA’s intervention

Mumbai: BMC fixes deep road cavity after MLA’s intervention

Mumbaikars overjoyed as first AC double decker bus starts operating between CSMT and NCPA: 'This is...

Mumbaikars overjoyed as first AC double decker bus starts operating between CSMT and NCPA: 'This is...

Mumbai: Rise in influenza cases due to change in weather, worsening AQI and no masks

Mumbai: Rise in influenza cases due to change in weather, worsening AQI and no masks

Navi Mumbai: Four held with 250 grams of drugs worth ₹30 lakh from Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Four held with 250 grams of drugs worth ₹30 lakh from Vashi

Two Maharashtra IPS officers appointed to CBI

Two Maharashtra IPS officers appointed to CBI