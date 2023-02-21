Two Maharashtra IPS officers appointed to CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Maharashtra cadre recently got inducted into the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They are Sudhir Hiremath, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer of the 2007 batch, and 2011 batch officer Manjunath Singe. Hiremath has served as Deputy Commissioner Police in Pimpri Chinchwad and DIG with CID in Pune. Singe has served as Superintendent of Police (Palghar) and DCP in the Mumbai Police.

