'Two years of public service, Mahavikas Aghadichi': Konkan Division organizes exhibition showcasing state govt schemes in Thane

The exhibition showcasing the last two years of schemes by the state government was inaugurated on Sunday, May 1, in Thane by the hand of state urban development minister and guardian minister Eknath Shinde saw a great response from Thanekars and also people from other parts of the city.

Swanand Vaidya, giving his reaction, said, "The state government has done a lot in the last two years and showcasing that through an exhibition is really a great experience and it has made sense to come here. There is detailed information about various schemes along with actual photos."

The Konkan Divisional Information Office has organized an illustrated exhibition in Thane's newly renovated Town Hall under the campaign "Two years of public service, Mahavikas Aghadichi".

Separate panels have also been set up here to provide information on Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts in the Konkan region.

"It is a very good scheme and the state government has taken various decisions for the benefit of the farmers and the common people. People who come to see the exhibition are also taking selfies with these information boards. Citizens are leaving their feedback too," said Vishal Kulkarni, a resident of Mulund.

The exhibition is open to the public till May 5 and is free for all. The Thane Konkan District Information Office has appealed to all citizens of the district to come in large numbers and take advantage of this.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:10 PM IST