Two Rape Accused Arrested After Nearly 30 Years In Mumbai As Police Trace Them Using Technology And Informers | AI

Mumbai: After nearly 30 years, two accused wanted in separate rape cases were arrested from Kandivali East and Bandra East. Samta Nagar police arrested Suken Vishkarma, 53, while Dindoshi police arrested Mohammad Saiyyad, 48.

Police said both had been absconding for almost 30 years and were living under changed identities. Technology and informer networks helped the police trace and arrest them.

Samta Nagar Police Arrest Vishkarma

Samta Nagar police registered an FIR against Vishkarma in 1995. He was granted bail but failed to attend court hearings, following which the court proclaimed him an absconder. He later changed his identity. Acting on the court’s proclamation, police visited his old addresses and activated their local network. Technology and informers led them to Jiwala Pada in Thakur Village, Kandivali East, where he was living under another name. Police surrounded and arrested him. The operation was conducted by a team led by police sub-inspector Ankush Gaikwad and Bhimesh Kotla.

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In the other case, police registered a rape case against Saiyyad in 1995. As he was absconding and was allegedly a minor when he committed the offence, the Juvenile Court in Dongri issued a search warrant. Police learnt that he was living in the crowded Behrampada slum in Bandra East, making identification difficult. A police team stayed there in disguise for four days. After confirming his identity, they arrested him from Lakdawala Lane and produced him before the Juvenile Court. The arrests followed sustained efforts to track the accused despite the passage of time. Police teams worked through local contacts, surveillance and discreet inquiries before confirming their locations and identities successfully.

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