Parelcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal Donates Computers To Rural School To Promote Digital Education Among Students | AI

Mumbai: In a gesture reflecting its social commitment, the Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Nare Park, Mumbai, popularly known as Parelcha Raja, donated two high-quality computer systems to the Zilla Parishad Full Primary School at Torsol No. 1. The initiative was undertaken with the aim of providing students from rural areas access to technology-based education, encouraging their interest in digital learning and making essential educational resources available to them.

Computers To Boost Rural Education

A Prati Pandharpur has also been created in Parel this year, with a 23-foot idol of Lord Ganesha depicted as a Warkari installed inside the temple. Parelcha Raja secretary Vinod Kadam told FPJ that the idol, measuring 24 feet, was sculpted by Nikhil Khatu, while the Prati Pandharpur decoration was designed by Art director Aman Vidhate. Treasurer Suresh Arondekar said approximately ₹80 lakh was spent on the entire setup.

Prati Pandharpur Created In Parel

The computers were provided to the school through the special efforts of Torsol villagers and Mumbai-based Ajay Pawar, along with school alumnus and Parelcha Raja vice-president Rajaram (Sachin) Pawar. The school authorities expressed gratitude for their contribution, stating that the computers would provide students with better access to computer education and give a boost to their overall academic development. The initiative is also expected to help students in rural areas become more familiar with modern educational technology.

The school has previously received support from former students, philanthropists and various social organisations for its development. The latest initiative by the Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was appreciated by residents and various sections of the community. Senior villagers and guides Sambhaji Pawar and Baliram (Tatya) Pawar, Zilla Parishad member Devdatt Kadam, former police officer Suryakant Pawar, Torsol Centre head Bapu Kharat, School Management Committee chairperson Sanjivani Thukrul, education enthusiast Uttam Parab, Torsol Society chairman Arvind Pawar, school headmaster Satyawan Chavan, Mukund Madam and office-bearers and members of various committees, along with villagers, were present at the programme.

At the conclusion of the event, the organisers expressed their gratitude to the Parel Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Ajay Pawar, Rajaram (Sachin) Pawar and all those who supported the initiative.If you want, I can also make this into a shorter 180–200 word FPJ-style report with a sharper headline.

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