Two posing as cops rob PC technician at gunpoint in Nerul

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen assaulted a computer technician at a parking lot outside Nerul railway station on August 12 and robbed him of Rs 86,000 at gunpoint.

When the technician approached Nerul police, special teams were formed and the accused duo were nabbed on Monday. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, on August 12, when the complainant was about to get in his car parked near Nerul railway station, two men approached him claiming to be policemen.

Before the complainant could ask what the problem was, the duo pointed a gun at him and demanded money. When the man refused to budge to their demands, the accused duo beat him up and robbed him of Rs 86,000 in cash, before fleeing from the spot.

The man then approached Nerul Police and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified duo. Since the modus operandi used by the robbers was to pose as policemen, Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai formed two separate teams at the police station and at crime branch level to probe the case.

Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify them. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the duo, Shubam Subash Patil (24), an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice Vishal More (19) from Ajiwali village in Panvel.

Police sources said during questioning, it came to light that in March, Patil and More had earlier stolen Rs 2.5 lakh from a computer shop in Kharghar. Nerul Police have booked the accused duo under IPC for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (section 394), personating a public servant (section 170) and common intention ( section 34).