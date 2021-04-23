Two oxygen-laden tankers from Odisha head to Visakhapatnam, Pune

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, two tankers from Jajpur in Odisha are on their way to Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra carrying much-needed relief, escorted by the Odisha Police.

"Two more tankers with medical oxygen on way from Jajpur for Visakhapatnam, Andhra and one for Pune, Maharashtra. A dedicated Corridor is being provided under Odisha Police escort," the Odisha Police tweeted.

They added, "We are committed to ensure prompt transportation so that thousands of needy patients can be served without delay." Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expressed gratitude to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for providing relief.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to CM @Naveen_Odisha ji today to thank him for helping in procurement and transportation of oxygen from Odisha to Maharashtra and for standing by each other in these crucial times, as one nation truly!" the CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Patnaik had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the 'war-like' COVID-19 situation in the country and promised to 'extend all cooperation at the national level including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency.' The country is currently witnessing a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many hospitals in states, facing acute oxygen shortages.

As many as 2,263 deaths and 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over 3 lakh cases.