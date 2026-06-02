Two Motorcyclists Killed In Head-On Collision On Uran–Mora Road During Early Hours Of Monday Morning |

Navi Mumbai: Two motorcyclists were killed after their vehicles collided head-on on the Uran–Mora Road in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Mahesh Pralhad Chandekar (35) and Nikhil Dipak Kukde (38), both residents of Uran.

Accident occurred around 3 a.m. near Harishchandra Gavand Garden

The accident took place at around 3 a.m. near Harishchandra Gavand Garden on the Uran–Mora Road. Chandekar was riding his Honda CB Shine motorcycle from Uran towards Mora, while Kukde was travelling in the opposite direction on his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

According to police, both riders were approaching the accident spot from opposite directions when the motorcycles collided head-on. The impact was severe, leaving both men critically injured. Local residents and motorists rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests high speed at time of crash

“Preliminary investigation suggests that both motorcycles were travelling at high speed when the collision occurred. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated,” a police officer said.

The Uran Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

The probe is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Swapnil Kedar under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rahul Katwani.

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