DRI Mumbai Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport, Seizes 2.6 Kg Gold In Wax Form Valued At ₹4.20 Crore |

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai and seized 2.6 Kg foreign-origin gold in wax form, valued at Rs 4.20 crore. DRI arrested the two persons who received and concealed the Gold in Dubai, along with a recipient Jeweller based in Navi Mumbai.

Intelligence-led operation targets Dubai syndicate

Based on specific intelligence about the syndicate's operations from Dubai, DRI intercepted two passengers when they tried to clear Gold from the Airport. Investigation revealed that the Navi Mumbai-based Jeweller actively conspired with his other accomplices to smuggle the Gold into the country.

On personal search of the two passengers, two pouches containing gold dust in wax form, having a total net weight of 2600 grams, were recovered, and the said Gold of 24-karat purity valued at Rs 4.20 crore has been seized under the Customs Act.

Operation significant amid increased gold duties

This successful operation assumes significance in the backdrop of increased duties and taxes on gold imposed by the Government to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen economic security. It underscores DRI’s robust intelligence capabilities, swift operational response, and coordinated enforcement efforts in detecting and thwarting gold smuggling attempts by unscrupulous elements and organised smuggling syndicates.

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