Major Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Warehouse In Bhiwandi's Mahapoli Village, Triggers Multiple Explosions And Panic |

Bhiwandi: A major fire broke out at a warehouse storing a large stock of perfumes inside the Nazir Farmhouse premises in Mahapoli village on the Bhiwandi–Wada Road on Monday afternoon, triggering multiple explosions and causing panic among residents of the surrounding area.

Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushes two fire tenders to spot

According to officials, the blaze erupted at the farmhouse located in the Kaju Bandal Pada area of Mahapoli. Owing to the highly inflammable nature of the perfume stock stored inside the warehouse, the fire spread rapidly and was accompanied by several loud explosions, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky that were visible from a considerable distance.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade immediately rushed two fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters launched an intensive operation and battled the flames for nearly three hours before bringing the situation under control. Officials confirmed that the fire has now been fully contained.

Explosions and flames create atmosphere of fear

The exact cause of the blaze remains unknown. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault, negligence, or any other factor. The extent of the property damage is yet to be officially assessed.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, as no workers or residents were trapped inside the affected structure when the fire broke out. However, the series of explosions and the rapidly spreading flames created an atmosphere of fear and confusion in the locality, prompting residents to move to safer areas.

Senior Police Inspector Kamlesh Bachhav of Ganeshpuri Police Station along with his team, remained present at the site to monitor the situation and assist emergency responders. Police personnel also helped maintain order and ensured public safety during the firefighting operation.

Fire department officials and police authorities are jointly investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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