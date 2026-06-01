Grand Shivotsav And Thanksgiving Ceremony At Dombivli's Pimpaleshwar Temple After Govt Allots 4 Acres 25 Gunthas Of Land |

Mumbai: A grand Shivotsav, Bhajan-Kirtan festival and thanksgiving ceremony will be held at the Shri Pimpaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Dombivli on June 8 to celebrate the Maharashtra government's decision to allot 4 acres and 25 gunthas of land to the temple, resolving a long-pending issue related to the shrine's land ownership.

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan performs special prayer

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Ravindra Chavan performed a special prayer ceremony at the temple along with his wife, expressing gratitude for the government's decision. He thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for facilitating the transfer of the temple land to the trust.

According to Chavan, Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with several senior ministers and dignitaries, are expected to attend the event and offer prayers at the temple.

Land issue resolution culminates two-decade-long struggle

Chavan said the resolution of the land issue marks the culmination of a nearly two-decade-long struggle involving public campaigns, village meetings, legal efforts and representations before the government. He noted that the BJP had also supported the movement through a Dombivli bandh in 2012.

Describing the development as a historic moment for thousands of devotees and residents, Chavan said the Shivotsav has been organised to express gratitude and pray for peace, prosperity and the welfare of society. The event will feature devotional singing, religious discourses, rituals and community prayers, with citizens and devotees from Dombivli and nearby areas invited to participate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/