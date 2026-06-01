Brahma Kumaris Launch Anti-Addiction Awareness Drive Across Western Railway Stations In Mumbai Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan |

Mumbai: In a campaign to promote a substance-free society, the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation have launched a series of high-energy anti-addiction awareness programmes across all Western Railway stations in Mumbai.

Initiative under government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaa

The initiative was held under the aegis of the Indian government’s 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'(Clean India Addiction-Free Campaign).

As part of the weekend drive, the Malad branch of the Brahma Kumaris hosted Rajyoga exhibitions and staged powerful anti-addiction street plays on 30 and 31 May at several prominent locations. The campaign drew large groups of daily commuters, the organisation said.

Commuters pause journeys to reflect on addiction realities

The highlights of the drive were the interactive street plays, which used dramatic allegories to highlight the perils of substance abuse. Actors portraying 'Yamraj' (the deity of death) and the 'ghost of addiction' illustrated how weak wills can lead to substance dependence. The performances compelled many local train passengers to pause their journeys, reflection on the stark realities of addiction.

Alongside the theatrical performances, organisers utilised banners, anti-addiction slogans, and placards to broadcast vital health messages. Volunteers also distributed informative pamphlets detailing the physiological and social hazards of intoxicating substances, urging the public to renounce them.

The campaign offered a practical path to recovery. Commuters were introduced to the benefits of Rajyoga meditation, with organisers explaining how the practice can help individuals conquer dependencies on tobacco and alcohol, while simultaneously reducing stress and lifestyle diseases.

The public response was encouraging, with numerous citizens participating in guided meditation experiences on-site. A substantial number of passengers formally registered for the Brahma Kumaris' free seven-day Rajyoga Meditation course, marking a positive step towards personal transformation and a healthier Mumbai.

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