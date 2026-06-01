Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Expedited E-Bus Charging Stations, Targets 100% ST Fleet Electrification By 2047 |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to expedite the establishment of charging stations for State Transport (ST) buses as the state aims to convert its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2047 under the ‘Viksit Maharashtra’ vision.

AI to assess routes suitable for eco-friendly e-buses

Chairing a review meeting on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) e-bus initiative at his official residence, Fadnavis said the ST fleet should achieve 50 per cent electrification by 2029, 80 per cent by 2035, and 100 per cent by 2047.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to use artificial intelligence to assess routes suitable for eco-friendly e-buses and ensure that newly delivered buses are inspected within seven days. He also called for the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem for electric buses and a study of routes currently served by private operators to identify opportunities for e-bus deployment.

Comprehensive ecosystem for electric buses needed

Under Maharashtra’s electric vehicle policy, incentives are being provided to promote e-buses in public transport. The policy offers subsidies of 10 per cent of the bus cost, up to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh, for 1,500 e-buses.

Fadnavis said the MSRTC is currently implementing an ambitious project to procure 5,150 e-buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The initiative is expected to provide passengers across the state with modern, comfortable and pollution-free travel while supporting Maharashtra’s sustainable transport goals.

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