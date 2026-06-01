Congress Slams BJP-Led Mahayuti's BMC Claims, Calls Rule 'Self First, Party Next, Mumbaikar Last' | File Photo

Mumbai: Following BJP-led Mahayuti's claims of 23 major achievements including saving Rs 1,000 crores in tender allotments in its first 100 days of power in the BMC, the Congress has lashed out at the ruling parties saying the proposals were made during the administration rule, which was under the BJP. It also criticised that the mandatory use of GEM portal actually benefits the middlemen, and also called BMC's move to give municipal properties to private parties under public private partnership (PPP) a move to sell public properties.

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi highlights arbitrary allotments

Congress' group leader Ashraf Azmi highlighted that Mahayuti first budget saw one of the biggest arbitrary allotments to BJP and its allies councillors with Mayor getting highest discretion budget allocation of around Rs 250 crores. The Congress called that Mahayuti rule at the BMC a "Self first, Party Next, Mumbaikar last".

Alleging that the Mahayuti's claims of transperancy in the BMC administration is false, Azmi said that all proposals of standing, improvement and statutory committees should be brought in public domain by publishing on BMC website with all file notings. "If Mahayuti wants to take credit of cancellations of tenders then take credit of allowing administrator to float managed and faulty tenders", Azmi said.

BJP-led Mahayuti faced setback in improvement committee meeting

The BJP-led Mahayuti faced a set back last week in improvement committee meeting when the controversial proposals like handing over the multi-speciality Seven Hills Hospital to private party and contract to allow private party/NGO to manage civic blood banks with charges upto Rs 1100 were sent back to the administration, after the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) raised strong objections.

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