Two Minors Detained After Viral Video Shows Disrespect To Agari-Koli Statue In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: Two minors were detained by the Vashi Police within 24 hours for allegedly disrespecting a statue symbolising the pride of the Agari-Koli community at the Mini Seashore promenade in Vashi after a video of the act surfaced on Instagram and triggered widespread outrage.

The incident came to light after a video showing youths climbing onto the statue and behaving in an obscene manner was circulated on social media. Residents of Juhu Gaon strongly objected to the act and warned of protests, prompting police to register a case and launch an immediate investigation.

The statues at the Mini Seashore were installed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to honour the cultural identity and heritage of the Agari-Koli community. The alleged act of disrespect towards the statue led to anger among locals across Navi Mumbai.

Acting under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane and Assistant Commissioner of Police Adinath Budhwant, Police Inspector Jahangir Mulani formed special teams to trace the accused. During the investigation, the crime detection team tracked the Instagram account “ILAAS 11” through technical analysis.

Based on information received by Police Constable Sandeep Dhawale, the suspects were traced to the Lallubhai Compound area in Mankhurd, Mumbai. Police conducted a search operation in the area and detained the two suspects, who were later found to be minors. The mobile phone used to record and upload the video has been seized as part of the investigation.

“As both accused are minors, they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per due legal procedure. Citizens should refrain from posting or sharing objectionable content on social media and avoid believing rumours,” said Police Inspector Jahangir Mulani.

