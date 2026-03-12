Middle East Crisis: Air India Announces 78 Flights Connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Other Cities To Jeddah, Muscat & Riyadh

Air India and Air India Express expand flight operations to West Asia, operating 78 services to Jeddah, Muscat and Riyadh amid the evolving regional situation | X - @airindia

Mumbai, March 12: Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights connecting India with key destinations across West Asia on March 13, as the airline group continues efforts to maintain air connectivity amid evolving regional conditions.

The flights will connect several Indian cities with important hubs in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, helping passengers travel despite temporary adjustments to certain routes in the region.

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 13 March 2026.



Flights to Jeddah and Muscat

According to the airline group, both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat.

A total of six flights will operate between India and Jeddah on March 13. These include regular services as well as additional round-trip flights from Delhi and Mumbai operated by Air India. Air India Express will also run one additional service connecting Hyderabad with Jeddah and back.

Muscat will remain another major destination in the network. Air India Express will operate twelve scheduled flights to and from the Omani capital. These services will connect Muscat with several Indian cities including Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Special flights to Riyadh

In addition to the regular schedule, both airlines will operate one non-scheduled round-trip flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Air India will operate the Mumbai to Riyadh service while Air India Express will run the Kozhikode to Riyadh flight. These special services are expected to help accommodate passenger demand while supporting travel between India and Saudi Arabia.

Additional non-scheduled flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Beyond the scheduled network, the Air India group has also planned around sixty additional non-scheduled flights connecting India with destinations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

These flights will operate subject to the availability of airport slots and operational conditions at departure points. The airline said all required approvals have been secured from Indian regulators as well as local aviation authorities in the destination countries.

Global routes operating normally

While adjustments continue on certain West Asia routes, Air India confirmed that its long-haul network remains unaffected.

Flights connecting India with North America, Europe, Australia and other global regions are continuing as per the regular schedule.

Rebooking and support for passengers

Passengers whose bookings fall on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended have been given the option to rebook their travel for a later date without additional charges. They may also choose to receive a full refund.

Travellers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s official website or by contacting its round-the-clock customer support helpline.

Air India Express passengers travelling from the UAE can also rebook seats on the airline’s additional commercial flights connecting UAE cities with destinations across India.

The airline group has begun reaching out to affected passengers through registered mobile numbers to provide updates and alternative travel options. Travellers have been advised to ensure their contact details are updated with the airline to receive these notifications.

The group also said it is exploring further opportunities to operate additional ad hoc flights to and from West Asia in the coming days.

