Middle East Crisis: Air India, IndiGo Restart Flights To Riyadh From March 12 As Aviation Ministry Monitors West Asia Situation

Air India and IndiGo resume flights between India and Riyadh as authorities monitor the evolving West Asia situation and ensure passenger safety | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 12: Flight services between India and Riyadh resumed on Thursday as the Ministry of Civil Aviation closely monitored the evolving situation in West Asia and its possible impact on air travel. Airlines have begun restoring operations while keeping passenger safety and schedule stability in focus.

Flights to Riyadh resume

Indian carriers restarted operations on the India–Riyadh route from March 12, marking the return of an important travel corridor for thousands of Indian workers, business travellers and families living in Saudi Arabia.

On the first day of resumed operations, three flights are operating to Mumbai, run by Air India and IndiGo. In addition, Air India Express is operating one service to Calicut. The services restore direct connectivity between Riyadh and major Indian cities with a large expatriate population.

For many Indian travellers, especially those working in Saudi Arabia, the resumption provides relief after days of uncertainty caused by regional developments that affected aviation schedules.

Heavy passenger movement from Gulf

Travel data released by the ministry shows that between February 28 and March 11, a total of 1,50,457 passengers flew from Gulf countries to India. The movement reflects strong travel demand between India and the West Asian region, where millions of Indians live and work.

Airlines have continued to operate flights from several major cities across the Gulf, ensuring connectivity for passengers returning home or travelling for work and family commitments.

Multiple flights scheduled for India

Indian airlines have scheduled 57 inbound flights to India on March 12 from several West Asian cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah. These services are expected to operate depending on operational feasibility and the prevailing situation in the region.

Many of these flights connect to major Indian hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kozhikode, which serve as key gateways for travellers from the Gulf.

Advisory for passengers

The aviation ministry said it is coordinating closely with airlines and other stakeholders to ensure smooth passenger movement. Authorities are also keeping a watch on airfares to prevent an abnormal surge in ticket prices during the period.

Passengers travelling between India and West Asia have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on schedules, routes and travel advisories.

Officials said the situation continues to be monitored and further updates will be issued as required.

