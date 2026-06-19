Two Minors Allegedly Assault Security Guard With Belt In Mumbai's Cuffe Parade, Viral Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH | AI Generated

Mumbai: A disturbing incident from Mumbai's upscale Cuffe Parade locality has triggered widespread outrage on social media after a video surfaced showing two minor boys allegedly creating a disturbance outside a residential building late at night and confronting a security guard.

According to information shared by Siraj Noorani, the incident took place around midnight when the two boys reportedly approached the residential complex and asked the security guard for water. The situation allegedly escalated after the guard asked them to leave the premises, following which one of the boys is said to have become aggressive.

#Mumbai Shock: Minors Assault Security Guard in Cuffe Parade Disturbing video from upscale Cuffe Parade, Mumbai: Two minor boys create a ruckus outside a residential building late at night. They asked a security guard for water around midnight. When asked to leave, one boy… pic.twitter.com/Ib35DbDWdG — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 19, 2026

Visuals that have since gone viral on social media show the older of the two boys climbing onto the building's gate railing and attempting to enter the premises. Moments later, he is allegedly seen removing his belt and jumping over the gate before charging towards the security guard while brandishing the belt in a threatening manner.

The video further captures a heated confrontation between the minors and the guard. Both boys can allegedly be heard hurling abuses during the incident. The person recording the video also appears to become a target of the verbal abuse, with the younger one allegedly directing expletives towards the individual filming the episode.

The footage shows a tense atmosphere outside the residential building as the security guard attempts to handle the situation. The aggressive behaviour displayed by the minors, particularly the alleged act of charging at the guard with a belt, has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many of whom have called for strict action against those involved.

The incident has raised concerns regarding public behaviour and safety, especially considering that the confrontation reportedly took place late at night in a prominent residential area of South Mumbai. Several social media users have expressed support for the security guard and questioned the conduct of the minors seen in the video.

No official statement regarding the incident had been issued at the time of writing. However, police are expected to examine the viral footage and take appropriate action in accordance with the provisions applicable under juvenile laws. Further details are awaited.

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