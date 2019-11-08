Two minor girls commit suicide in Kurla

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, two minor girls aged 17 years committed suicide in Shivaji Chauk area of Kurla on Friday afternoon. According to police officials, the girls committed the act due to the fear of failure in their respective exams. Police recovered a suicide note from their room, which stated the same.

According to the police, both the girls were childhood friends. One was appearing for the 12th standard, while the other was preparing for SSC exam. The latter had failed twice in the ninth standard and was appearing for SSC examination privately.

According to the police, the girls stayed in Shivaji Chauk area. On Friday afternoon, the girls were studying at the older girl's house.

At the time of the incident, the girl's mother and younger brother were present in house and the girls were studying on the mezzanine floor. Around 2.30 in the afternoon, when the girl's younger brother went upstairs to take her mobile to play a video game, he was shocked to see both the girls hanging from a metal beam. They had committed suicide by hanging with a dupatta. The boy alerted his mother who then rushed both the girls to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on admission.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and our investigation is underway," said Dattatray Shinde, senior police inspector of Kurla police.

Police found a suicide note from the house, which said that they are committing suicide out of fear of failing in the exams. Kurla police have ruled out any foul play.