Two Men Assault Patient On Hospital Bed At VVMC-Run Sopara Hospital After Family Dispute; Video Goes Viral | X

​Vasai: A shocking and serious incident has come to light from a hospital run by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC). Two young men forced their way inside a ward and brutally assaulted an admitted patient, bringing security measures at civic-run hospitals into sharp focus once again.

Midnight Attack Reported At Sopara Hospital In Nalasopara West

​According to the available details, the incident took place around 12:30 AM at midnight on Friday at the municipal-run 'Sopara Hospital' in Sameelpadam, Nalasopara West.

Nalasopara - Security standards at civic medical facilities came under intense scrutiny after two men barged into a municipal hospital in Nalasopara West and brutally assaulted an admitted patient directly on his hospital bed at midnight. The incident occurred at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) hospital located in the Samel Pada area of Nalasopara West, the patient was undergoing treatment in the ward when two unidentified young men entered the facility around midnight. The duo confronted the bedridden patient and launched a violent physical attack. A bystander recorded the entire assault on a mobile device. The footage, which shows the attackers repeatedly hitting the helpless patient on his bed, went viral shortly after. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 31, 2026

​The injured patient has been identified as Kaleem Khan Shaikh (26).

​Background: Kaleem was admitted to the hospital on the 28th for fever treatment. On the day of the incident, he had a heated argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, Kaleem smashed his wife's mobile phone on the floor.

Wife Allegedly Informs Brothers About Argument

​The wife informed her brothers about the fight. Enraged by this, the two brothers rushed directly to the hospital in the middle of the night.

​When the hospital security guard tried to stop them at the entrance, the wife and her two brothers claimed they were there to see their patient and gained entry. Once inside, both men barged in and began mercilessly thrashing Kaleem as he lay on his hospital bed.

​Video Goes Viral; Police File Non-Cognizable Offence (NC)

​The entire assault was captured on a mobile phone camera by an eyewitness present in the hospital. The video went viral across social media platforms, sparking severe criticism regarding the safety of patients in municipal healthcare facilities.

​Hospital Complaint: Dr. Gaurav Wagh, Medical Officer at Sopara Hospital, stated that a formal written complaint regarding the incident has been lodged with the Nalasopara Police Station.

​ Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Mundhe of Nalasopara Police Station confirmed that the police administration took immediate note of the viral video and registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) complaint. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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