Dombivli: MIDC Busts Water Theft Racket On Katai-Badlapur Highway, Disconnects 47 Illegal Connections

MIDC Disconnects 47 Unauthorised Pipeline Connections As Residents Demand Action Against The Alleged Tanker Mafia | File Photo

Dombivli, October 31, 2026: A large-scale water theft racket involving the alleged illegal tapping of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) main water pipeline along the Katai-Badlapur Highway has come to light, with tanker operators allegedly siphoning off and selling lakhs of litres of water.

In a crackdown, the MIDC administration has disconnected 47 unauthorised water connections installed along the pipeline stretch between Katai and Nevli. The illegal connections were reportedly being used to draw water from the main supply line and divert it for commercial sale through tankers.

47 Illegal Connections Disconnected

Audumber Alat, Deputy Engineer with the MIDC’s Dombivli division, confirmed that water had been stolen through these unauthorised connections for a prolonged period. He said a case had been registered against those involved in the tanker racket. However, the identities of the accused have not yet been disclosed.

The discovery of 47 illegal connections along a major water supply line has raised serious questions about how the operation continued for so long without being detected by the authorities. The scale of the alleged theft has also triggered concerns over the monitoring and security of MIDC’s water distribution network.

Residents Suspect Possible Official Complicity

Residents have alleged that such extensive and prolonged pilferage would have been difficult to sustain without the possible involvement or negligence of officials and employees responsible for monitoring the pipeline. However, these allegations are yet to be independently established.

Locals have demanded that the investigation go beyond the removal of illegal connections and identify the key operators behind the racket. They have called for strict action against the alleged tanker mafia, those operating the unauthorised connections and the drivers involved in transporting the stolen water.

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Demand For Thorough Investigation

The incident has also highlighted concerns over the diversion of water meant for legitimate consumers and industrial requirements. Residents are now demanding accountability from the administration and a thorough investigation to determine how the illegal network was established and operated.

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