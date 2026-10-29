Navi Mumbai: Taloja To Face 2-Day Water Supply Shutdown On October 30 And 31 Amid Shortage Concerns; CIDCO Urges Residents To Store Water

Taloja residents urged to store water ahead of the two-day supply disruption | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 29, 2026: Amid ongoing water supply concerns, residents of Taloja node will have to brace for a two-day water supply shutdown on October 30 and 31, adding to the difficulties of households that depend on regular water supply for their daily needs.

According to a notification issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the shutdown follows a 36-hour water supply suspension announced by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to ensure judicious management of available water resources until August 2027.

The shutdown will begin at midnight on Thursday, October 29, and continue until noon on Saturday, October 31. Consequently, Taloja node will receive no water supply on Friday and Saturday.

🚰 पाणीपुरवठा सूचना | तळोजा नोड महाराष्ट्र शासनाच्या निर्देशानुसार, कमी पर्जन्यमान व एल निनोच्या प्रभावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर ऑगस्ट २०२७ पर्यंत उपलब्ध जलस्रोतांचे योग्य व्यवस्थापन करण्यासाठी MIDC मार्फत गुरुवार, दिनांक २९ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ रोजी मध्यरात्री १२.०० वाजल्यापासून शनिवार, दिनांक ३१ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ रोजी दुपारी १२.०० वाजेपर्यंत (एकूण ३६ तास) शटडाऊन घेण्यात येणार आहे. त्यामुळे तळोजा नोडमधील पाणीपुरवठा शुक्रवार, दिनांक ३० ऑक्टोबर २०२६ आणि शनिवार, दिनांक ३१ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ रोजी बंद राहणार आहे. नागरिकांनी आवश्यक पाणीसाठा करून पाण्याचा जपून वापर करावा व सहकार्य करावे. Water Supply Update | Taloja Node As directed by the Government of Maharashtra, in view of below-normal monsoon rainfall and the El Niño effect, MIDC has declared a 36-hour shutdown from 12:00 AM on Thursday, 29 October 2026, to 12:00 PM on Saturday, 31 October 2026, to ensure judicious management of available water resources until August 2027. Consequently, there will be no water supply at Taloja Node on Friday, 30 October 2026, and Saturday, 31 October 2026. Residents are requested to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously. We regret the inconvenience caused. — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) October 29, 2026

Shutdown Linked To Rainfall Deficit

The notification states that the shutdown has been announced as per the directions of the Maharashtra government in view of below-normal monsoon rainfall and the El Niño effect.

The two-day disruption is likely to require residents to make advance arrangements for drinking, cooking, bathing, cleaning and other essential household activities.

Families with children, senior citizens and people who need regular assistance may find it particularly difficult to manage their daily routines without an adequate water reserve. Residents who rely on stored water or building-level storage facilities may also need to plan their consumption carefully.

CIDCO Urges Residents To Store Water

CIDCO has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown. However, the extent of the inconvenience will depend on the availability of stored water in individual households and residential complexes.

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With water resource management emerging as a concern amid deficient monsoon rainfall, residents will have to conserve available water and avoid unnecessary consumption during the two-day disruption. CIDCO has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

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