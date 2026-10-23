Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Cut Daily Water Extraction By 80 MLD As Morbe Dam Stock Falls To 69.16 Per Cent

Morbe dam’s usable water stock has dropped to 69.16%, the lowest in a decade, prompting NMMC to tighten water conservation measures to safeguard Navi Mumbai’s drinking water supply until August 2027 | File

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: Navi Mumbai’s water security has come under a cloud, with the usable water stock at Morbe Dam falling to 69.16%, the lowest in a decade.

Against the backdrop of the El Niño phenomenon and the state government’s directives for prudent water management, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to reduce daily water extraction from 480 million litres per day (MLD) to 400 MLD without cutting drinking water supply.

The civic body plans to achieve the 80 MLD reduction by curbing the use of potable water for gardens, construction activities, vehicle washing centres and other non-drinking purposes. The objective is to ensure the continued availability of drinking water until August 2027.

पाण्याचा प्रत्येक थेंब अनमोल आहे. पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करून, अनावश्यक अपव्यय टाळून आणि दैनंदिन जीवनात पाणी बचतीच्या सवयी अंगीकारून जलसंवर्धनासाठी आपले योगदान द्या. #NMMC #NaviMumbai #SaveWater #WaterConservation #माझीवसुंधरा #SustainableLiving https://t.co/Rf7nZ7QvzT — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) October 23, 2026

The issue was discussed at a special general body meeting held at the municipal headquarters on Friday, where NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde briefed members on the city’s water supply and conservation strategy. Leader of the House Sagar Naik assured the house that drinking water supply would not be curtailed.

Water Use to Be Regulated

Navi Mumbai currently receives around 175 to 200 litres of water per person per day. However, the civic administration plans to regulate consumption in line with the prescribed benchmark of 150 litres per person per day, while focusing on reducing wastage and ensuring more efficient distribution.

Gardens account for a significant share of non-essential consumption, with the civic body using around 25 to 30 MLD of water daily for their maintenance. The administration plans to reduce this usage by turning to borewell water and treated sewage, with tankers to be used wherever necessary. It also proposes installing water storage tanks in gardens to improve water management.

Other measures include regulating water consumption at vehicle washing centres, curbing the use of drinking water at construction sites, preventing unauthorised consumption and reducing leakages in the distribution network.

The civic body also plans to increase the use of treated sewage water for maintaining road dividers and other public spaces, and gradually make recycled water available for activities that do not require potable water.

Supply to Neighbouring Areas Reviewed

The meeting also reviewed water supply to the civic body's various ward areas, CIDCO's Kharghar and Kamothe nodes, seven villages in the Panvel rural belt along the Morbe main water pipeline, areas served by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and rehabilitated villages in the Morbe Dam region.

Data on water supply over the past decade, the current use of treated sewage and demand from IT companies for recycled water were also discussed.

Population Growth Adds to Water Stress

Naik attributed the potential water stress to population growth in neighbouring cities, construction permissions granted without corresponding water planning and inadequate supplies from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

He said the situation would improve if the water available from Morbe Dam and the allocation reserved for Navi Mumbai by MIDC were made available to the city in full.

The civic administration is also considering the use of pressure regulation systems and flow meters to monitor and manage consumption more efficiently. Naik maintained that the city's drinking water requirements must be met before water is allocated for other uses.

New Dam Planned as Alternative Source

With long-term demand expected to rise, the civic body is also pursuing an alternative water source through a new dam project. Planning, reservation and construction-related processes are underway, with a target of completing the project within the next three years, Naik said.

Until the new source becomes available, the administration will have to rely on strict management of Morbe Dam reserves, greater reuse of treated sewage and curbs on non-essential consumption to maintain supply.

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While the ruling establishment has ruled out drinking water cuts, the key challenge will be to achieve the targeted reduction of 80 MLD in daily extraction without affecting household supply.

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