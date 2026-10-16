Navi Mumbai Housing Societies Intensify Water Conservation Efforts As Morbe Dam Storage Drops To 73.9% | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Housing societies across Navi Mumbai are stepping up water conservation efforts, with residents being urged to reduce wastage, shift non-essential activities to alternative water sources and use water judiciously amid concerns over the available stock in Morbe dam.

While Bhimashankar Society in Nerul has dug three borewells to meet its vehicle-washing and gardening requirements, Parsik Green Association in Belapur is monitoring storage tanks to prevent overflow, and Samata Society in Sanpada has asked residents to limit water-intensive household activities until February.

NMMC urges water conservation

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in an advisory issued, has stated that the usable water stock in Morbe dam stood at 73.90%. Citing concerns over rainfall patterns linked to global climate change and forecasts related to El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the civic body appealed to residents to use water judiciously to prevent a possible shortage in the coming months. "It's necessary every resident takes up water conservation seriously," said an officer.

Nerul society adopts borewell water

In Nerul, Bhimashankar Society, which has 763 flats and 948 vehicles, has dug three borewells to reduce dependence on the regular municipal supply for vehicle washing and gardening.

“We have 763 flats and 948 vehicles. Washing each vehicle requires at least 10 litres of water, and we will now use borewell water for this purpose. The water will also be used for gardening,” said Ravindra Ithape, corporator and chief advisor to Bhimashankar Society.

The society also plans to reduce the frequency of its regular water supply from next week as part of its conservation efforts, Ithape said. Using borewell water for non-drinking purposes is expected to reduce the demand for municipal water.

Belapur residents monitor water usage

In Belapur, Parsik Green Association is discouraging residents from washing cars using the direct water supply and monitoring storage tanks to prevent overflow. The locality has more than 200 bungalows, of which around 40 are occupied. Water is supplied through a storage tank twice a day, according to the association.

“We are trying to ensure that cars are not washed using the direct water supply. Water is supplied twice a day through a tank, and we monitor it to ensure that there is no overflow,” said CA Vishnu Joshi, convenor of Parsik Green Association.

Joshi also said the association welcomed the civic administration's provision to use treated water from a sewage treatment plant (STP) to maintain greenery on the hillock. Reusing treated wastewater for landscaping could help reduce dependence on potable water for non-drinking purposes.

Sanpada society limits household consumption

In Sanpada, Samata Society has also asked residents to conserve water due to concerns over inadequate supply. Residents have been advised to use water judiciously, particularly while watering plants and operating washing machines, until February.

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“We have been asked to conserve water due to a lack of adequate supply. Residents have been advised to use water judiciously in terms of watering plants and using washing machines sparingly until February,” said P V Remadevi of Samata Society, Sanpada.

Residents from Vashi, Ghansoli and Seawoods voiced similar views. Citizens informed of societies issuing internal guidelines to reduce water usage and leakage.

NMMC warns of penal action

The NMMC has urged residents to prevent storage tank overflows, repair leaking taps and pipelines immediately, turn off taps when water is not required and avoid discarding stored water unnecessarily. It has specifically warned that those found using drinking water to wash vehicles will face penal action.

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The civic body has also clarified that water supplied through drinking-water connections to construction projects must be used only for drinking purposes. If it is used for construction work, the connection will be disconnected and penal action initiated, the NMMC said.

Community efforts to protect water supply

The measures being adopted by these residential communities highlight how housing societies can contribute to conserving the city's water supply through better monitoring, alternative sources and changes in everyday consumption. With Morbe dam serving as Navi Mumbai's primary water source, the civic body has appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and avoid unnecessary wastage.

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