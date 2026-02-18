Two Lakh Maharashtra ITI Students To Receive Disaster Management Training |

Mumbai: Under an initiative conceptualized by the Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, nearly two lakh students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra will receive disaster management training in a phased manner. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Aniruddha’s Academy of Disaster Management, an institution with extensive experience in disaster management, and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training under the Skill Development Department.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been successfully implementing various initiatives aimed at building a stronger and more resilient India. Programs such as International Yoga Day and Khelo India are part of this broader vision. Similarly, under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Skill Development Department has been organizing the ‘Kreeda Mahakumbh’ across ITIs in the state to promote the importance of traditional sports among the youth. Continuing this spirit of public service, ITIs will now contribute to nation-building by implementing disaster management training programs, Hon’ble Minister Shri Lodha stated on the occasion.

Disasters, whether natural or man-made, often occur without warning. In such situations, prioritizing human safety and enhancing youth participation can help create a trained volunteer force capable of supporting district disaster management authorities. Minister Shri Lodha further emphasized that disaster preparedness and response training should be imparted to every citizen to strengthen community resilience.

Mr. Sunil Mantri, Chief Executive Officer of Aniruddha’s Academy of Disaster Management, informed that the Academy will provide free, practical disaster management training to students across 419 Government ITIs in Maharashtra. Director of Vocational Education and Training, Mrs. Madhavi Sardeshmukh, stated that while humanity has progressed significantly, the nature of disasters has also evolved, and it is essential to equip the younger generation with the necessary skills to respond effectively.

The Academy has designed the training program after studying various types of disasters affecting both urban and rural areas. The program will primarily focus on disaster preparedness, emergency response, and rescue operations, informed Mr. Harish Mahajan, representative of the Academy. Deputy Director of Vocational Education and Training, Mr. Satish Suryavanshi, was also present on the occasion.

