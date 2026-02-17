Mumbai Fraud Case: Textile Commissioner’s Wife Allegedly Duped Of ₹55 Lakh In Mahim Redevelopment Flat Scam

Police investigate a redevelopment property scam in Mahim West after a senior citizen alleged cheating worth ₹55 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: In a case highlighting alleged fraud in a redevelopment project, the wife of the Textile Commissioner has allegedly been cheated of Rs 55 lakh after being lured with the promise of a flat in a proposed building in Mahim West.

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against alleged builder Jagdish Gohil and agents Nitin Yende and Dhananjay Sandwe under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Complainant’s background and initial contact

According to the FIR, the complainant, Aarti Anil Shetye, 62, a retired school teacher residing in Mahim West, had intended to purchase a new home for her sister-in-law. Her husband, Anil Shetye, serves as the Textile Commissioner under the Government of India.

In March 2022, Shetye was informed by a woman from the Mahim Labour Camp area about bookings allegedly open in a proposed redevelopment project at Vadke House on T.H. Kataria Marg, Mahim West. She was introduced to agent Nitin Yende, whom she met at an optical shop located on the ground floor of Sumit Tower.

Negotiations and payment of Rs 55 lakh

Yende allegedly told her that two Pawaskar sisters were selling their rooms in the redevelopment project and arranged a meeting with the builder, Jagdish Gohil. During discussions at the builder’s office, Gohil reportedly quoted Rs 1.20 crore for the property.

Aarti informed them that she could not afford the higher price, following which Gohil allegedly offered a room acquired from tenant Baldev Makwana for Rs 70 lakh, and after negotiations, the deal was finalised at Rs 55 lakh. Between March 2022 and October 2023, Aarti allegedly paid a total of Rs 55 lakh to Gohil towards the transaction.

Agreement, registration and possession

In August 2022, the electricity meter of Room No. 34 was first transferred to Gohil’s name and later to Shetye’s son. In November 2022, Shetye paid Rs 50,000 as commission via cheque to Yende’s wife, Mrunali Yende.

An agreement was executed in December 2022 in her son’s name, followed by stamp duty registration in June 2023, with Yende and another individual acting as witnesses.

Possession of the ground-floor Room No. 34 was handed over to Shetye in October 2023. The accused allegedly instructed her to install a nameplate, arrange a gas cylinder and furnish the premises, citing an upcoming MHADA survey. Yende also reportedly retained a spare key under the pretext of showing the property to officials and prospective developers.

Alleged threats and dispute over room number

The complaint states that when Yende later demanded additional commission and Shetye refused, he allegedly threatened to disconnect the electricity and allow others to occupy the room. During a visit to clean the premises on Dussehra, Shetye found that the lock had been changed.

Subsequently, Dhananjay Sandwe allegedly began occupying the room, claiming he had purchased Room No. 27. Yende allegedly supported this claim, asserting that Room No. 34 did not exist at the location.

Police investigation underway

Shetye filed a written complaint on October 19, 2024. During police inquiry, Yende allegedly produced documents against Gohil, claiming the builder had cheated several others, but did not address Shetye’s specific complaint.

Police are investigating the matter further to determine the extent of the alleged fraud and whether more victims are involved.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patil of the Mahim police station clarified that Anil Shetye was an employee at the Office of the Textile Commissioner and not the Commissioner himself, and that he has since retired from service.

