Two-km radius for non-essential activities tweaked to ‘nearby or neighbourhood area'

Following the uproar from various sections of Mumbaikars, the Mumbai Police have reiterated that its earlier directive restricting people's movement for non-essential activities to within a 2-km radius from their homes had been modified recently.

The police have clarified that its prohibitory order issued on June 30, imposing section 144 of the CrPC in the city till July 15, did not make a mention of a 2-km limit and had simply stated that movement of people for non-essential activities should be restricted to their `nearby or neighbourhood area’ only, and those found flouting this norm will be booked for lockdown violations.

"It's not 2kms. However, those found loitering away from their neighbourhood for non- essential activities will be booked, " said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar.

On June 28, the Mumbai Police had said that people's movement should be restricted to within 2 kms from their residence. Only cases of medical emergencies, essential service workers and travel to offices for work have been exempted from the norms. The police had then said that those found loitering beyond the 2 km radius for non-essential activities would be booked and their vehicles impounded.

Over 20,000 vehicles were impounded within four days of the guidelines, while several thousand people were booked for lockdown violations as well. This drew flak from citizens who were unhappy with the norms and the checks by the police.