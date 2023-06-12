Two Inmates Arrested for Sodomy in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail; Victim Files Complaint | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Two Arthur Road jail inmate held for sodomyA case of an inmate of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail allegedly being subjected to unnatural sex by two fellow prisoners has come to light. In a complaint to the police, the lawyer of the aggrieved prisoner has said that two inmates identified as Sameer Shabir Shaikh alias Pudi (22) and Rashid Hasan Faraj (36) took the victim to the bathroom of the barrack, beat him up and then had unnatural sex with him at 4 pm on Friday. The duo also threatened to beat the victim if he revealed the incident to anyone.

According to the information received from the NM Joshi Marg police, the complainant is a 23-year-old prisoner in barrack number six of circle number three of Arthur Road Jail.

How the matter came to light

The matter came to light when the victim narrated his ordeal to his lawyer the next day when the latter had gone to meet him in the jail. NM Joshi Marg police recoeded the statement of the victim and registered an FIR.

The victim told NM Joshi Marg police station that despite complaints of bullying against Shaikh and Faraj to the jail officials, no action was taken.

A police officer said that both Shaikh and Faraj have been arrested under the NDPS Act and the victim has been arrested under the POCSO Act.

NM Joshi Marg police have registered an FIR under sections 377(Unnatural offences) , 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) , 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC after taking the statement of the victim. DCP Akbar Pathan told that further investigation is being done by registering an FIR in this matter.

