Mumbai: Accused hides gold chain inside his trousers, caught while checking at Arthur Road Jail

A man hiding a gold chain inside his trousers was caught while checking at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday.

The chain weighed 730 grams and was hidden inside the accused's trouser. It was seized during checking at the entry of the jail.

The man was arrested by Custom officers at Mumbai airport.

"A gold chain, weighing 730 grams, was seized from the trousers of an accused after he was brought to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after being arrested by Mumbai Customs.

"The chain was concealed inside his trousers & was seized during checking at the entry of the jail," ANI informed on Twitter.

