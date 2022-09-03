Two held from Gujarat for murdering 15-year-old Andheri girl

Two youngsters who were accused of allegedly murdering a 15-year-old girl from Andheri and dumping her body in a travel bag at Naigaon almost a week ago, have been arrested from Palanpur city of Gujarat by Waliv police early morning on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, however, the exact reason behind the horrifying murder is yet to be confirmed.

“After the body was found near Vasai, the investigation began which led a team of Waliv police to Gujarat following leads about the suspects fleeing to Gujarat. A male friend of the victim and his friend were tracked and arrested after checking their movements through Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and through human intelligence. The help of the local police in Gujarat was also taken for the arrest,” said senior police of Waliv police station, Kailas Barve.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Makwana from Khar and Vishal Makwana from Juhu.

The murder had taken place last Thursday after the girl went to school in Juhu and did not return home. Her family filed a missing complaint at the Andheri police station and a day later her body was found in a travel bag near Vasai.

“The accused were also missing from their homes since the day of the murder. They were suspected to be friends with the victim who they met on a social media platform,” added the police.

The police had released photographs of the accused across police stations for nabbing the two at the earliest. The body has been sent for autopsy to confirm if there was any sexual abuse.

Read Also Mumbai customs arrest man with 87 cocaine capsules inside his body