Two held for killing a tribal woman in Palghar

A 62-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly killing the former's stepdaughter in Vikramgad taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The district rural police nabbed Bapji Kanjade and his son Santosh (30) on Wednesday night for allegedly attacking Sakhu Baraf (39), who died later at a hospital, inspector Mahesh Balwantrao of Vikramgad police station said.

The duo had attacked the victim with a crowbar when she was asleep at her house in Salshi village, the official said.

The victim was Bapji's stepdaughter and the duo had doubted her character, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, the official added.