Two fire incidents in Thane, none hurt

Thane: Two fire incidents were reported from two different housing societies in Thane on Friday late night and Saturday afternoon. However, no injury was reported in any of the incidents, informed a fire official.

The first incident was reported from Balkum area in Thane at around 11 pm on Friday.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the flats on the fifth floor of Chhabhaiya Park at Balkum in Thane. However, the residents of the flat safely escaped and alerted the fire brigade who immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. The fire caused major damage to the flat," said a fire official, Thane.

The second incident took place on the 6th floor of Shami building at Vasant Vihar in Thane on Saturday afternoon.

"It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the flats on the 6th floor. The fire led to major damage to the flat. The floor was evacuated for safety reasons. Following an alert call, the fire brigade officials with two fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control within two hours," said the official.

However, no casualty or injury was reported in any of these incidents, informed the official.