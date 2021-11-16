Two female guards held for assault

The Shivaji Park police arrested two female security guards for allegedly assaulting a building resident at Prabhadevi.

According to the police, the woman guards were furious after the residents complained about the supervisor of the security agency.

The incident took place on September 28, when a 32-year-old resident of Omega Luxuria, Prabhadevi, had boarded the elevator when female security guards Priyanka Basutkar and Rajwant Trilok Singh also entered and confronted the resident for complaining against security supervisor Satya Yadav.

The police said that the woman and her family members had raised several complaints about Yadav; however, no action was taken against him.

The argument turned ugly when both the security guards started assaulting the resident. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera inside the lift.

We have arrested the two for wrongful restrain, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult, and they were granted bail, said an officer from Shivaji Park police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:56 PM IST