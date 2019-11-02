Two domestic helps held for Rs 28l theft

Mumbai: Khar police recently arrested two domestic helps for stealing valuables worth Rs 28 lakh from a house where one of the accused worked. The accused duo have been identified as Kamal Waghe, 27 and Sneha Shripalli, 40. Police recovered valuables worth Rs 18 lakh from them till now.

According to Khar police, Kamal, a resident of Santacruz, was working full-time at the residence of Rishiraj Khaturiya since June 2018. Kamal used to stay at Khaturiya’s house but would also work as a help at two more places.

Khaturiya, a resident of Khar told the police, “They never kept their valuables like gold jewellery in the house but in a bank locker. As his wife was pregnant, a baby shower programme was held in the house and so they brought all the jewellery from the bank. After the programme, they kept the jewellery in their house cupboard.”

Police said that later on October 15, when Khaturiya’s wife checked the cupboard, the jewellery was missing. She immediately informed her husband about the incident. When Khaturiya checked the CCTV footage of his main door, he saw a woman entering his house. He identified her as Sneha Shripalli, who was also a domestic help working in the neighbourhood.

Khaturiya then went to the Khar police station and registered an offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(IPC) for theft by a servant of property in possession of master (381) and common intention (34).

During the investigation, Khar police learnt from their informer that Sneha used to come to meet a woman in Khar. The police laid a trap for Sneha and arrested her a few days ago. During interrogation, Sneha confessed of committing the crime and said that Kamal, her accomplice, had helped her get an entry into Khaturiya’s house. After her confession, police arrested Kamal and till now they have recovered valuables worth Rs 18 lakh from the duo.